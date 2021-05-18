19:19
USD 84.30
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.14
English

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat presented her credentials to the President Vladimir Putin. Russian media reported.

Given the difficult epidemiological situation, this event was held with some protocol restrictions. The ceremony took place in the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin received credentials from the Ambassadors of 23 countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

Gulnara-Klara Samat was born on August 20, 1963 in Tash-Kumyr city. She has a degree in conflict management.

She began her career in 1986. Gulnara-Klara Samat worked at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, at the Economic Council of the CIS, headed the CIS operational working group on settlement of the conflict in Abkhazia.

2006 — Spokesman for the President Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

2007-2008 — Chairwoman of the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/194406/
views: 109
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov thanks USA for help in fight against pandemic
Ambassador of Russia: Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Kyrgyzstan will continue
Gasoline prices increase: Russia could restrict export of petroleum products
Candidacies for posts of Ambassadors to Italy and Kuwait approved
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict
Talant Sultanov approved as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Six children left without parental care returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Moscow urges to resolve conflict through negotiations
Situation at border: President of Russia ready to mediate
Popular
Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor
Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz
Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares
Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions
18 May, Tuesday
19:06
Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties f...
18:54
4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
18:31
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
18:13
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi
18:02
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin