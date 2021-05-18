Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat presented her credentials to the President Vladimir Putin. Russian media reported.

Given the difficult epidemiological situation, this event was held with some protocol restrictions. The ceremony took place in the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin received credentials from the Ambassadors of 23 countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

Gulnara-Klara Samat was born on August 20, 1963 in Tash-Kumyr city. She has a degree in conflict management.

She began her career in 1986. Gulnara-Klara Samat worked at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, at the Economic Council of the CIS, headed the CIS operational working group on settlement of the conflict in Abkhazia.

2006 — Spokesman for the President Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

2007-2008 — Chairwoman of the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic.