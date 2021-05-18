Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 163.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 625,426 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 163,413,904 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,994,339), India (25,008,447), Brazil (15,657,391), France (5,942,370), Russia (4,892,938), Turkey (5,127,548), Great Britain (4,468,582), Italy (4,162,576), Spain (3,615,860), Germany (3,608,320), Argentina (3,335,965), Columbia (3,131,410), and Poland (2,855,190).

At least 3,386,457 people died from the virus (growth by 11,214 people for 24 hours), including 586,359 people — in the USA, 436,537— in Brazil, 220,493— in Mexico, 275,187— in India, 127,946— in the UK, 124,296 — in Italy and 114,263 — in Russia.

At least 100,966 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 416,183 cases — in Kazakhstan, 96,893— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.