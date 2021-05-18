4,070 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 499 - in serious condition

At least 4,070 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing today.

At least 2,465 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,605, including 86 people are in an extremely serious condition, 413 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,091 people (67.9 percent) is assessed as moderate, 15 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 282 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 187 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 61, in Osh region — 5, in Talas region — 2, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region —12, in Naryn region — 8, in Batken region — 1.

In total, 94,168 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.