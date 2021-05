Bishkek residents are invited to the Night of Museums. The event will take place today, May 18, from 17.00 to 22.00. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Residents and guests of the capital will be offered fascinating excursions about the life and work of prominent personalities and will be shown interesting documentaries. Master classes are planned on drawing from life, sculpture modeling, applied arts: crafts made of colored wool, felt, volumetric balls, making paper flowers.