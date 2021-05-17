20:24
Border delimitation and demarcation groups sign protocol

A regular meeting of topographic working groups on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border took place. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

In accordance with the agreement reached by the parties, the regular meeting of topographic working groups of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Dushanbe on May 13-17.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed. The parties agreed to hold another meeting on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
