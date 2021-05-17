Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with Ambassador of China Du Dewen

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, Zhyldyz Bakashova expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the assistance in provision of a vaccine against coronavirus infection.

«The supply of vaccines produced by Sinopharm as a humanitarian aid from China was very positively taken by the Kyrgyz society. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chinese side for the decision to provide Kyrgyzstan with the second batch of vaccines in the amount of 150,000 doses free of charge,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

«Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Chinese side for providing a grant to support the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of $ 54 million,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

She also informed about the ongoing restoration work in the border villages of Batken region, expressing her gratitude to the Chinese side for their willingness to provide assistance to the population affected by the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

She turned to the Chinese side with a request to assist in restoration of infrastructure and social facilities in Batken region.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen, in turn, stressed that the Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation is at a high level, and the traditional friendship between the countries, despite the situation with coronavirus infection, is strengthening and continues to develop.

Speaking about the latest events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the Ambassador noted that the Chinese side would consider the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding provision of appropriate assistance in restoration of infrastructure or social facilities.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.