18:51
USD 84.62
EUR 102.61
RUB 1.14
English

SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan is investigating a criminal case against management of Kumtor. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament today.

He noted that there are four criminal cases related to Kumtor mine.

«One of them is about allocation of additional land plots for the company, in which the former prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev is involved. There is a case on tax deductions and violation of the rules for circulation of hazardous substances and air pollution,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, one criminal case was opened against the company’s management.

«We will consider the responsibility of all officials who signed the agreement. We also have a case against the deputies who receive support from Kumtor. These are not unfounded accusations, these are specific criminal cases with specific charges,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/194253/
views: 126
Print
Related
Parliament agrees to imposition of external management on Kumtor
Eduard Poletaev: Kumtor turned out to be hostage to its openness
Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to change Kumtor agreement
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan is not afraid of arbitration with Centerra Gold
Akylbek Japarov accuses Centerra of meddling in affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Financial Times: Dispute with Centerra could lead to international sanctions
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan starts consideration of report on Kumtor
Privatization and nationalization in Kyrgyzstan: What we risk and what we get
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
Nationalization of Kumtor: EBRD makes statement
Popular
Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor
Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz
Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares
Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions
17 May, Monday
18:36
Parliament agrees to imposition of external management on Kumtor Parliament agrees to imposition of external management...
18:27
Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with Ambassador of China Du Dewen
17:35
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
17:24
Eduard Poletaev: Kumtor turned out to be hostage to its openness
16:50
Tengiz Bolturuk quits as member of Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.