SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan is investigating a criminal case against management of Kumtor. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament today.

He noted that there are four criminal cases related to Kumtor mine.

«One of them is about allocation of additional land plots for the company, in which the former prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev is involved. There is a case on tax deductions and violation of the rules for circulation of hazardous substances and air pollution,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, one criminal case was opened against the company’s management.

«We will consider the responsibility of all officials who signed the agreement. We also have a case against the deputies who receive support from Kumtor. These are not unfounded accusations, these are specific criminal cases with specific charges,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.