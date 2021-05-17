17:20
USD 84.62
EUR 102.61
RUB 1.14
English

Tengiz Bolturuk quits as member of Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.

Tengiz Bolturuk quitted as a member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. He announced this today at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the decision was made in connection with the latest developments (around Kumtor. — Note of 24.kg news agency).

«Operation of the mine can be extended for many years. We need to direct the work towards underground mining. This will help restore the environment,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

Tengiz Bolturuk replaced Askar Oskombayev in the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. in December 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/194240/
views: 94
Print
Related
Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to change Kumtor agreement
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan is not afraid of arbitration with Centerra Gold
Akylbek Japarov accuses Centerra of meddling in affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Financial Times: Dispute with Centerra could lead to international sanctions
Financial Times: Ситуация с Centerra может привести к международным санкциям
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
Centerra Gold инициировала арбитражный процесс против Кыргызстана
Kyrgyzaltyn: Centerra Gold pays salary to Tengiz Bolturuk
Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations
Kyrgyzstan received no proper profit from Centerra, Akylbek Japarov believes
Popular
Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor
Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz
Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares
Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions
17 May, Monday
16:50
Tengiz Bolturuk quits as member of Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. Tengiz Bolturuk quits as member of Board of Directors o...
16:38
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at International Boxing Tournament in Khabarovsk
16:33
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
16:19
Teenager falls off cliff in Batken region
15:07
Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to change Kumtor agreement