Tengiz Bolturuk quits as member of Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.

Tengiz Bolturuk quitted as a member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. He announced this today at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the decision was made in connection with the latest developments (around Kumtor. — Note of 24.kg news agency).

«Operation of the mine can be extended for many years. We need to direct the work towards underground mining. This will help restore the environment,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

Tengiz Bolturuk replaced Askar Oskombayev in the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. in December 2020.