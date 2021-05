Kyrgyzstani Zharkynbek Turatov won a bronze medal at the International Boxing Tournament in memory of Konstantin Korotkov in Khabarovsk city (Russia). Kyrgyzstanboxing page on Instagram says.

Boxers from Russia, Estonia, Belarus, Poland, Israel, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Sweden, Moldova, Algeria, Morocco, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kenya participated in the prestigious category A tournament.