Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to change Kumtor agreement

«I have always considered attempts to renegotiate the terms of concluded agreements as alarming symptoms. Such actions cause serious and long-term damage to the economy. They are much more harmful than compliance with the agreements reached, even those that may be financially disadvantageous,» Nikita Mendkovich, a Russian expert on Central Asia, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, said commenting on the latest Kumtor mine developments.
According to the expert, «there is one factor — an acute budget deficit behind the current attempts to revise the agreement on the project, as well as behind other similar demarches that have taken place under all previous presidents of Kyrgyzstan.»
Bishkek is putting pressure on Kumtor to generate additional budget revenues amid an acute shortage of funds.
«This problem was known even before the change of power in the fall of 2020. The difficult economic situation in the country was recognized by the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Sadyr Japarov, who replaced him,» he recalled.
«The version of nationalization of the enterprise, if the current investors voluntarily leave, and if there are others willing to work at the mine, has the right to exist with one key issue. There are too many conditions in this scheme,» the expert noted.
He stressed: in order «this option to become «working», it is necessary, first, to come to an agreement with the Canadian company operating at Kumtor. Secondly, find and hold negotiations with a potential investor who will agree to «pick up the table scraps».
