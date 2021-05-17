15:47
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 162.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,962,504 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 162,788,478 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,940,778), India (24,684,077), Brazil (15,627,243), France (5,939,019), Russia (4,883,734), Turkey (5,117,374), Great Britain (4,466,589), Italy (4,159,122), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,602,939), Argentina (3,307,285), Columbia (3,118,426), and Poland (2,854,079).

At least 3,375,243 people died from the virus (growth by 35,091 people for 3 days), including 585,970 people — in the USA, 435,751— in Brazil, 220,437— in Mexico, 270,284— in India, 127,941— in the UK, 124,156 — in Italy and 113,927 — in Russia.

At least 100,732 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 414,325 cases — in Kazakhstan, 96,670— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
17 May, Monday
15:07
14:41
14:32
14:23
14:13
