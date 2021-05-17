15:47
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan is not afraid of arbitration with Centerra Gold

Kyrgyzstan is not afraid of arbitration with Centerra Gold. The chairman of the state commission, deputy Akylbek Japarov, stated at an extraordinary session of Parliament.

He noted that the commission has complaints against the company’s management.

«It’s time to tell the company’s management that the threats and blackmailing will not be allowed. Kyrgyzstan, together with other shareholders, must defend their rights. We are not afraid of the arbitration. The company also realized that the situation has changed, so it offers to negotiate. We offer the Parliament to participate in the arbitration as representatives of the people,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov called on his colleagues to support the conclusion of the commission. «We need to make a decision today,» he said.
