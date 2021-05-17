15:46
USD 84.62
EUR 102.61
RUB 1.14
English

Akylbek Japarov accuses Centerra of meddling in affairs of Kyrgyzstan

Centerra Gold actively meddled in the state affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the state commission for checking the activities of Kumtor, said at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the Canadian company has helped some politicians move up through the ranks for many years, right up to the posts of prime minister and president.

«Some activists and politicians got into jail because of criticism of the company (in particular, the current president of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov. — Note of 24.kg news agency), while the others built their careers with the help of Centerra Gold. The company helped them take the post of prime minister and even president,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He noted that not a single leader of the country used his right to protect the interests of the state in Kumtor project.

«Former prime minister Sapar Isakov by one decree abandoned the claim against Centerra Gold in the amount of 22.5 billion soms. The only president who did not create a commission on the mine was Roza Otunbayeva. But she could nationalize the mine by one decree of the interim government,» Akylbek Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/194211/
views: 148
Print
Related
Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to change Kumtor agreement
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan is not afraid of arbitration with Centerra Gold
Financial Times: Dispute with Centerra could lead to international sanctions
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan starts consideration of report on Kumtor
Privatization and nationalization in Kyrgyzstan: What we risk and what we get
Financial Times: Ситуация с Centerra может привести к международным санкциям
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
Nationalization of Kumtor: EBRD makes statement
Centerra Gold инициировала арбитражный процесс против Кыргызстана
Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz
Popular
Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor
Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz
Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares
Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions
17 May, Monday
15:07
Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to change Kumtor agreement Mendkovich: There is only one reason for attempt to cha...
14:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 162.7 million people globally
14:32
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan is not afraid of arbitration with Centerra Gold
14:23
Akylbek Japarov accuses Centerra of meddling in affairs of Kyrgyzstan
14:13
Depreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan