Akylbek Japarov accuses Centerra of meddling in affairs of Kyrgyzstan

Centerra Gold actively meddled in the state affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the state commission for checking the activities of Kumtor, said at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the Canadian company has helped some politicians move up through the ranks for many years, right up to the posts of prime minister and president.

«Some activists and politicians got into jail because of criticism of the company (in particular, the current president of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov. — Note of 24.kg news agency), while the others built their careers with the help of Centerra Gold. The company helped them take the post of prime minister and even president,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He noted that not a single leader of the country used his right to protect the interests of the state in Kumtor project.

«Former prime minister Sapar Isakov by one decree abandoned the claim against Centerra Gold in the amount of 22.5 billion soms. The only president who did not create a commission on the mine was Roza Otunbayeva. But she could nationalize the mine by one decree of the interim government,» Akylbek Japarov said.