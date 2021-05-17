15:46
Depreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar dropped by 40-50 tyiyns at once over the weekend in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices and commercial banks buy the American currency for 83.9-84 soms, and sell it for 84.2-84.4 soms.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 84.6213 soms (0.04 percent decline).

The exchange rate dropped to the level of mid-January 2021.

At the same time, exchange rate of the Russian ruble remains stable. It is bought for 1.12-1.127 soms, and sold for 1.139-1.148 soms. The official exchange rate is 1.14 soms (0.02 percent growth).
