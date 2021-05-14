12:52
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 160.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,122,503 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 160,825,974 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,852,543), India (23,703,665), Brazil (15,433,989), France (5,902,343), Russia (4,857,303), Turkey (5,083,996), Great Britain (4,460,405), Italy (4,139,160), Spain (3,598,452), Germany (3,578,125), Argentina (3,242,103), Columbia (3,067,879), and Poland (2,845,762).

At least 3,340,152 people died from the virus (growth by 22,099 people for 2 days), including 584,478 people — in the USA, 430,417— in Brazil, 219,901— in Mexico, 258,317— in India, 127,912— in the UK, 123,745 — in Italy and 112,795 — in Russia.

At least 99,845 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 404,348 cases — in Kazakhstan, 95,826— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
