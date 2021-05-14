Situation at border: One of victims sent to Turkey for treatment

One of the victims of the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was sent to Turkey for treatment. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The victim is a resident of International village, 38. He has been at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with a diagnosis «penetrating extensive shrapnel injury of the cornea, intraocular foreign bodies of the right eye. Open fracture of II-III-V metatarsal bones of both feet» since April 30.

«He underwent surgery with revision of the corneal wound in his right eye. In the postoperative period, CT showed small foreign bodies in the eye cavity. The patient was also examined and consulted by a doctor from Turkey in a private clinic. Retinal detachment was also revealed and surgical intervention was proposed — vitreoretinal surgery and corneal transplantation of the right eye in Turkish clinics,» the ministry noted.

All expenses related to the treatment, flight and accommodation of the victim will be financed by the National Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan.

The ministry added that to date, 25 victims continue treatment at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, at the National Hospital — 12, at the National Surgical Center — 9, at the Batken Regional Combined Hospital — 6, at the General Practice Center in Leilek — 4, at the General Practice Center in Kadamdzhai — one.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.