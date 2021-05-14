Digital project of EAEU countries Work without Borders to start on July 1

Commissioning of Unified Search System Work without Borders — first joint digital project of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, is scheduled for July 1, 2021. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The Work without Borders project is a search engine for accessing information about jobs and job seekers, which is contained in the national information systems of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The project is aimed at ensuring interaction of labor markets within the Union using digital tools, expanding the functionality of national information systems by adding opportunities to search for resumes and vacancies in all EAEU countries.

One of the features of the Work without Borders project is the use of a distributed architecture without database integration. The technology used in the project, on the one hand, provides the necessary access to information on vacancies and resumes, and on the other hand, compliance with the law on protection of personal data, since there is no cross-border transfer and storage of information.

Gegham Vardanyan, Minister for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Commission, noted that, despite the difficult situation due to the pandemic, the project was implemented on time.

«Since its inception, all organizational measures have been completed, a large volume of regulatory and legal documents of the Union countries in the field of labor legislation has been analyzed, standard software has been created, integration work has been carried out in all five countries, all types of testing, trial operation of the system has been carried out with participation of all national components. As a result of introduction of the system, interaction of the Union’s labor markets is expanding. Work is currently underway to develop services that will create a full-fledged digital ecosystem to ensure employment of citizens of the EAEU,» he stressed.