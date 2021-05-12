Deputy proposes to return losses due Centerra agreements at expense of officials

Losses of Kyrgyzstan on Kumtor due to the 2013 and 2020 agreements amounted to $ 438 million. Deputy of the Parliament Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the state commission on the work of Kumtor.

He noted that the government of Kyrgyzstan has always entered into various bargains with Centerra. According to him, the country’s losses amounted to $ 60.2 million only from the agreement signed in 2019.

«Despite the imposition of fines and charging of taxes, the governments negotiated and did not take into account the interests of Kyrgyzstan. In general, the losses of Kyrgyzstan due to the agreements dated 2013 and 2020 amounted to $ 438 million. This amount should be collected at the expense of the persons who participated in the negotiations and signed the documents,» he said.