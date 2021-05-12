18:09
USD 84.74
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 159.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,083,067 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 159,703,471 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,779,153), India (23,340,938), Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,861,384), Russia (4,840,948), Turkey (5,059,433), Great Britain (4,455,446), Italy (4,123,230), Spain (3,586,333), Germany (3,557,904), Argentina (3,191,097), Columbia (3,031,726), and Poland (2,838,180).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 95,700,000. The figure grew by 1,132,321 for 24 hours.

At least 3,318,053 people died from the virus (growth by 18,236 people for 24 hours), including 582,848 people — in the USA, 425,540— in Brazil, 219,323— in Mexico, 254,197— in India, 127,890— in the UK, 123,282 — in Italy and 112,063 — in Russia.

At least 99,316 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 401,892 cases — in Kazakhstan, 95,467— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/193839/
views: 115
Print
Related
COVID-19: 13 schools and 5 kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek
4,227 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 536 - in serious condition
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,316 in total
COVID-19: Residents of what countries can arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 158.6 million people globally
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,245 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 542 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
12 May, Wednesday
18:03
Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional ec...
17:46
Last Bell ceremony to be held online in schools of Kyrgyzstan
17:22
Japarov instructs to open branches of Altyn Tuyun academy in regions
16:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 159.7 million people globally
16:37
10-year-old Kyrgyzstani falls out of high-rise building window in St. Petersburg