Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 159.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,083,067 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 159,703,471 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,779,153), India (23,340,938), Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,861,384), Russia (4,840,948), Turkey (5,059,433), Great Britain (4,455,446), Italy (4,123,230), Spain (3,586,333), Germany (3,557,904), Argentina (3,191,097), Columbia (3,031,726), and Poland (2,838,180).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 95,700,000. The figure grew by 1,132,321 for 24 hours.

At least 3,318,053 people died from the virus (growth by 18,236 people for 24 hours), including 582,848 people — in the USA, 425,540— in Brazil, 219,323— in Mexico, 254,197— in India, 127,890— in the UK, 123,282 — in Italy and 112,063 — in Russia.

At least 99,316 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 401,892 cases — in Kazakhstan, 95,467— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.