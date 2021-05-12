Electronic patient records to appear in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2021

Introduction of electronic patient records is planned throughout Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year. The First Deputy Chairwoman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund Klara Oskombaeva told today at a briefing.

According to her, they are already being introduced in some healthcare organizations. However, the process has slowed down due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

«We need good information systems so that we don’t collect all the data manually, in order everything is registered in the system. Each patient who comes to the Family Medicine Center must go through the system, then it will already be clear who, how often and for what reason came to the doctor. It is necessary to introduce electronic patient records at an accelerated pace. It takes resources, time. There is also a very big problem with the Internet access. The task is to bring everything to the end this year. To do this, each group of family doctors must be equipped with computers and have access to the Internet. There are more than 700 Family Doctors Groups across the country,» Klara Oskombaeva said.