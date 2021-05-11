14:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 158.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 666,322 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 158,620,404 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,743,300), India (22,662,575), Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,841,593), Russia (4,832,959), Turkey (5,044,936), Great Britain (4,452,956), Italy (4,116,287), Spain (3,581,392), Germany (3,538,208), Argentina (3,165,121), Columbia (3,015,301), and Poland (2,835,083).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

 As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 94,600,000. The figure grew by 652,207 for 24 hours.

At least 3,299,817 people died from the virus (growth by 11,005 people for 24 hours), including 582,150 people — in the USA, 423,229— in Brazil, 219,089— in Mexico, 246,116— in India, 127,870— in the UK, 123,031 — in Italy and 111,720 — in Russia.

At least 99,033 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 398,295 cases — in Kazakhstan, 94,759— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
