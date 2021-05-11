09:56
USD 84.71
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.15
English

Gasoline prices increase: Russia could restrict export of petroleum products

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation plans to consider a draft resolution providing for restrictions on the export of petroleum products in exceptional cases to prevent an increase in fuel prices in the near future. TASS reports citing the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov.

«The documents are in the Government and will be considered after the public holidays. It is assumed that this measure can be introduced only in case of emergency,» the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Russia published a draft government decree, which amends the list of goods «that are essential for the domestic market of the Russian Federation, in respect of which, in exceptional cases, temporary restrictions or export bans may be imposed.»

It is proposed to add 13 types of petroleum products to it. These are motor gasoline 80, 92, 95, 98, as well as light distillates.

 Restrictions on the export of fuel from Russia could be imposed for a period of three months.
link: https://24.kg/english/193588/
views: 61
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Fuel prices to continue rising in May
Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continues in Batken region
Six children left without parental care returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Moscow urges to resolve conflict through negotiations
Situation at border: President of Russia ready to mediate
Ulukbek Maripov invites Mikhail Mishustin to visit Kyrgyzstan in fall
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard
11 May, Tuesday
09:42
Gasoline prices increase: Russia could restrict export of petroleum products Gasoline prices increase: Russia could restrict export...
09:35
Third wave of COVID-19: Zhyldyz Bakasheva to head republican headquarters
10 May, Monday
18:07
Doctors of mobile clinic to examine residents of border villages in Batken
18:01
New head of State Material Reserves Fund appointed
17:53
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan
17:46
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil
17:37
Candidacies for posts of Ambassadors to Italy and Kuwait approved