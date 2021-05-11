Gasoline prices increase: Russia could restrict export of petroleum products

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation plans to consider a draft resolution providing for restrictions on the export of petroleum products in exceptional cases to prevent an increase in fuel prices in the near future. TASS reports citing the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov.

«The documents are in the Government and will be considered after the public holidays. It is assumed that this measure can be introduced only in case of emergency,» the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Russia published a draft government decree, which amends the list of goods «that are essential for the domestic market of the Russian Federation, in respect of which, in exceptional cases, temporary restrictions or export bans may be imposed.»

It is proposed to add 13 types of petroleum products to it. These are motor gasoline 80, 92, 95, 98, as well as light distillates.

Restrictions on the export of fuel from Russia could be imposed for a period of three months.