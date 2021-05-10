18:44
Situation at border: SCNS to assess actions of Major General of Tajikistan

Major General of the Tajik police Khurshed Izatullo Mukhammadzoda was noticed in the Kyrgyz Maksat village during a border conflict. The video with participation of the law enforcement officer was posted on the YouTube channel «My Free Tajikistan».

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency that the actions of Khurshed Izatullo Mukhammadzoda would be assessed.

«At the moment, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under the article «Crimes against Peace.» The investigation is being conducted by the State Committee for National Security. A legal assessment will be given to the actions of the Tajik policeman in the framework of this criminal case,» the supervisory authority said.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
