Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 157.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,298,229 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 157,954,082 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,707,631), India (22,296,414), Brazil (15,184,790), France (5,838,294), Russia (4,824,621), Turkey (5,031,332), Great Britain (4,450,578), Italy (4,111,210), Spain (3,567,408), Germany (3,530,887), Argentina (3,147,740), Columbia (3,002,758), and Poland (2,833,052).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 93,900,000. The figure grew by 2,021,831 for 3 days.

At least 3,288,812 people died from the virus (growth by 36,693 people for 3 days), including 581,754 people — in the USA, 422,340— in Brazil, 218,985— in Mexico, 242,362— in India, 127,865— in the UK, 122,833 — in Italy and 111,425 — in Russia.

At least 98,654 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 398,272 cases — in Kazakhstan, 94,397— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.