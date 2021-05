At least seven medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, all the cases were registered in Bishkek.

One medical worker has been discharged from hospital, three — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,495 medical workers, 4,429 of them have recovered in the republic.