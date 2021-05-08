Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken

Construction of houses for families of citizens killed in the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border began in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

«At the instruction of Sadyr Japarov, construction of houses for 36 families of the killed in the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border began in Batken region today,» the press release says.

Along with this, restoration of destroyed houses of residents, as well as social and commercial facilities will also start in near future.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.