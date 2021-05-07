12:42
USD 84.80
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.14
English

Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable

As of May 7, the situation in all districts and villages of Batken region, at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Border villages are under the control of police officers. Particular attention is paid to work on ensuring public order and safety of citizens.

The internal affairs bodies and servicemen of the Internal Troops and the Border Service are strengthening security measures, and explanatory work is being carried out with residents of border areas.

Law enforcement officers and military personnel continue to serve around the clock, ensure public order, and take all measures to resolve the situation.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/193232/
views: 111
Print
Related
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region
What Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on? Text of statement
Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan calls for peace and harmony
Situation at border: Tajikistan officially confirms 19 casualties
Situation at border: Another victim seeks medical help
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
Photo and video recording of Japarov’s meeting with Batken residents banned
One of policemen wounded in border conflict still in serious condition
Border conflict: Enemy was made of Kyrgyzstan to unite Tajiks
Popular
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed
Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle
COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies
7 May, Friday
12:20
Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Issyk-Kul region Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Is...
12:06
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
11:37
Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable
11:31
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
11:27
External administration at companies contrary to common sense