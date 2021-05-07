Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable

As of May 7, the situation in all districts and villages of Batken region, at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Border villages are under the control of police officers. Particular attention is paid to work on ensuring public order and safety of citizens.

The internal affairs bodies and servicemen of the Internal Troops and the Border Service are strengthening security measures, and explanatory work is being carried out with residents of border areas.

Law enforcement officers and military personnel continue to serve around the clock, ensure public order, and take all measures to resolve the situation.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.