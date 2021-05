Import of quarantineable products from Kyrgyzstan into Orenburg Oblast of Russia has been prevented. Rosselkhoznadzor department for the oblast reported.

According to it, the heavy trucks were carrying carrots, peanuts, rice and macadamia nuts (22.9 tons) and 850 saplings of fruit trees.

Drivers of the trucks had no documents certifying the conformity of the quality and safety of the imported quarantineable products (declaration of conformity) for rice and there was no marking, fruit tree seedlings lacked marking and varietal documents.

All the products have been returned to the countries of origin.