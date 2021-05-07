Over 900 health care specialists in Kyrgyzstan trained in COVID-19 response

A USAID project aimed at combating coronavirus is coming to an end in Kyrgyzstan. Website of the organization says.

According to it, the project on sustainability of the local health care system is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan since April 1, 2020, its cost is $ 2.9 million.

As part of the project, 900 healthcare professionals completed a training program on rapid response to COVID-19.

Healthcare facilities and laboratories across the country have improved their operating procedures and protocols. Procedures for collecting, storing and transporting COVID-19 samples to ensure safety have been improved. Six large-capacity oxygen concentrators were purchased and installed in five hospitals in Bishkek, Chui region and Osh.

To address the shortage of healthcare speciallists, the project supported a pilot model of a universal nurse in red zone areas of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The data management system of state laboratories has also been improved. It helps the Ministry of Health to better manage information on more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests and related data.