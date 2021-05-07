09:40
USD 84.80
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.14
English

Over 900 health care specialists in Kyrgyzstan trained in COVID-19 response

A USAID project aimed at combating coronavirus is coming to an end in Kyrgyzstan. Website of the organization says.

According to it, the project on sustainability of the local health care system is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan since April 1, 2020, its cost is $ 2.9 million.

As part of the project, 900 healthcare professionals completed a training program on rapid response to COVID-19.

Healthcare facilities and laboratories across the country have improved their operating procedures and protocols. Procedures for collecting, storing and transporting COVID-19 samples to ensure safety have been improved. Six large-capacity oxygen concentrators were purchased and installed in five hospitals in Bishkek, Chui region and Osh.

To address the shortage of healthcare speciallists, the project supported a pilot model of a universal nurse in red zone areas of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The data management system of state laboratories has also been improved. It helps the Ministry of Health to better manage information on more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests and related data.
link: https://24.kg/english/193185/
views: 29
Print
Related
USAID: Risks of corruption in Kyrgyzstan’s judicial system persist
USAID: Риски коррупции в судебной системе Кыргызстана сохраняются
USAID provides 1.5 million books to schools and libraries in Kyrgyzstan
Only 18% of children in Batken aged 6-23 months receive minimum acceptable diet
USAID to allocate $ 15 million for agricultural development of southern regions
USAID выделит $15 миллионов на развитие сельхозпредприятий в южных регионах
США передали современные медицинские кровати для Национального центра фтизиатрии
Жертвам семейного насилия в Кыргызстане помогли психологически
Педагогов Кыргызстана научат эффективно преподавать чтение и письмо
U.S. Government equips hospitals of Kyrgyzstan with oxygen concentrators
Popular
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed
Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle
COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies
7 May, Friday
09:33
Over 900 health care specialists in Kyrgyzstan trained in COVID-19 response Over 900 health care specialists in Kyrgyzstan traine...
09:22
Sadyr Japarov promises to direct all efforts to support Batken region
6 May, Thursday
19:37
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region
19:26
12 Kyrgyzstanis hospitalized with food poisoning on Sakhalin
19:21
State commission on Kumtor completes work
19:17
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
19:10
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district