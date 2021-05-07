09:40
Sadyr Japarov promises to direct all efforts to support Batken region

The head of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during his working trip to Batken region, met with residents of Kulundu village in Leilek district and Orto-Boz village.

According to the presidential press service, during the meeting, he urged Batken residents not to succumb to various provocative insinuations regarding border issues and not to believe inaccurate information.

Sadyr Japarov noted that all damaged houses would be restored free of charge, construction work is expected to be completed by June 2021, the families of the killed will get compensation of 1 million soms, and those who have been injured — from 50,000 to 100,000 soms. He stressed that after a special status is granted to Batken region, a number of benefits would be provided, and the children of families affected by the border conflict would undergo rehabilitation on Issyk-Kul lake.

Measures will continue to improve working conditions and increase salaries of law enforcement officers, including border guards.

The head of state noted the importance of ensuring security at the borders, the issues are now in the first place on the agenda of the country’s leadership. According to him, at present all possible efforts will be made for a complete solution of border problems.

I will direct special efforts to support Batken region. We will not allow anyone to claim Kyrgyz lands.

Sadyr Japarov

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
