Askar Turdugulov becomes Adviser to Ombudsman for protection of PWDs rights

Askar Turdugulov, a well-known blogger, became an Adviser to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan on a voluntary basis on the protection of the rights and freedoms of people with disabilities. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov noted that issues of protection of the rights and freedoms of people with disabilities are one of the priority areas of activity of the institution of the state human rights defender. «Work of an Adviser to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan will open up broad rights and opportunities for you to carry out human rights activities in our republic. I am confident that this interaction will be long-term, purposeful and as effective as possible,» he stressed.

Askar Turdugulov thanked him for his trust and noted that people with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan are in urgent need of help and protection. «To date, more than 200,000 people with disabilities live in the country, 30,000 of them are children. Unfortunately, their rights are violated everywhere, starting with access to public services and state institutions and ending with meager allowances,» he said.

Tokon Mamytov handed an official ID to the newly appointed representative of the main human rights body of the republic, and explained his powers and outlined general tasks.