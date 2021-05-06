20:03
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Askar Turdugulov becomes Adviser to Ombudsman for protection of PWDs rights

Askar Turdugulov, a well-known blogger, became an Adviser to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan on a voluntary basis on the protection of the rights and freedoms of people with disabilities. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov noted that issues of protection of the rights and freedoms of people with disabilities are one of the priority areas of activity of the institution of the state human rights defender. «Work of an Adviser to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan will open up broad rights and opportunities for you to carry out human rights activities in our republic. I am confident that this interaction will be long-term, purposeful and as effective as possible,» he stressed.

Askar Turdugulov thanked him for his trust and noted that people with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan are in urgent need of help and protection. «To date, more than 200,000 people with disabilities live in the country, 30,000 of them are children. Unfortunately, their rights are violated everywhere, starting with access to public services and state institutions and ending with meager allowances,» he said.

Tokon Mamytov handed an official ID to the newly appointed representative of the main human rights body of the republic, and explained his powers and outlined general tasks.
link: https://24.kg/english/193158/
views: 109
Print
Related
Referendum: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes draft Constitution in Braille
Ombudsman asks Prosecutor General to release sick Farid Niyazov
Parents of disabled children ask Ombudsman to help with solving urgent problems
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
Excellent students with disabilities receive annual scholarship of $ 290
Accessibility map for persons with disabilities launched in Bishkek
At least 7,099 people with disabilities live in Osh city
Talant Mamytov promises fulfillment of obligations to disabled people
Kyrgyzstan to develop Accessible Country program
Ombudsman asks Venice Commission to review new Constitution
Popular
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed
Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
6 May, Thursday
19:37
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken...
19:26
12 Kyrgyzstanis hospitalized with food poisoning on Sakhalin
19:21
State commission on Kumtor completes work
19:17
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
19:10
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district