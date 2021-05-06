13:49
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 154.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,237,167 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 154,788,266 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,557,440), India (20,665,148), Brazil (14,930,183), France (5,767,541), Russia (4,792,354), Turkey (4,955,594), Great Britain (4,441,644), Italy (4,070,400), Spain (3,551,262), Germany (3,484,755), Argentina (3,071,496), Columbia (2,934,611), and Poland (2,811,951).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 91,200,000. The figure grew by 1,041,268 for 2 days.

At least 3,237,819 people died from the virus (growth by 24,246 people for 2 days), including 579,276 people — in the USA, 414,399— in Brazil, 218,007— in Mexico, 226,188— in India, 127,830— in the UK, 122,005 — in Italy and 110,022 — in Russia.

At least 97,278 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 388,111 cases — in Kazakhstan, 92,724— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/193097/
views: 93
Print
Related
4,038 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 477 - in serious condition
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
320 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 97,278 in total
COVID-19 vaccination: Second component of Sputnik V to arrive before May 20
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,941 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 397 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
397 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 96,958 in total
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 153.5 million people globally
Popular
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed
Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
6 May, Thursday
13:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 154.7 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 154.7 milli...
12:55
Human rights defenders about situation at border: Attacks on people unjustified
12:14
Encroachment on independence: Deputies condemn actions of Tajikistan
12:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:59
Situation at border: Volunteers announce fundraising in Bishkek