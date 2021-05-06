Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 154.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,237,167 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 154,788,266 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,557,440), India (20,665,148), Brazil (14,930,183), France (5,767,541), Russia (4,792,354), Turkey (4,955,594), Great Britain (4,441,644), Italy (4,070,400), Spain (3,551,262), Germany (3,484,755), Argentina (3,071,496), Columbia (2,934,611), and Poland (2,811,951).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 91,200,000. The figure grew by 1,041,268 for 2 days.

At least 3,237,819 people died from the virus (growth by 24,246 people for 2 days), including 579,276 people — in the USA, 414,399— in Brazil, 218,007— in Mexico, 226,188— in India, 127,830— in the UK, 122,005 — in Italy and 110,022 — in Russia.

At least 97,278 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 388,111 cases — in Kazakhstan, 92,724— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.