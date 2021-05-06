12:19
COVID-19 vaccination: Second component of Sputnik V to arrive before May 20

The second component of Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan by May 20. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

The previously received 20,000 doses is the first component for 20,000 people.

The Republican Center reminded that the Ministry of Finance has allocated 600 million soms to the Ministry of Health. The money will be transferred in the near future.

As for the expected deliveries of 420,000 doses of AstraZeneca within the framework of COVAX mechanism, a liability order has already been signed on May 4. The Ministry of Health and the Cabinet of Ministers are responsible for it. The vaccine is scheduled to arrive in May.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and 20,000 doses of Sputnik V have been received.

According to the latest data, about 36,000 people have been vaccinated. No serious complications were registered.
