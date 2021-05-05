Issue of Kyrgyz in Zherge-Tal district under control of MFA, Interior Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is aware of the facts of expulsion of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, temporarily or permanently staying in the territory of Tajikistan. Ulanbek Totuyaev, Director of the First Political Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, the issue of expulsion of Kyrgyzstanis who are staying in Zherge-Tal district has been under the constant control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since mid-March 2021.

«We took the issue under control from the moment the first information appeared about surprise checks in Lakhsh (former Zherge-Tal) district by the Passport and Migration Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan. Concern of the Kyrgyz side was also voiced at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two states in April. This issue is being discussed at the level of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» he said.

In order to resolve the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered the Tajik side to hold inter-ministerial consultations on consular issues in the near future.