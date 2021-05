Detained head of the representative office of the Turkish airline GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş. Ksenia Barabash was placed under house arrest. The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Such a decision was made by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

The representative of the Turkish company GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş. in Bishkek Ksenia Barabash is suspected of complicity in corruption. She was detained on April 20. By a court decision, she was taken into custody.