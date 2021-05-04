Situation at border: Interior Ministry suffers damage of 2 million soms

Three village police stations in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan had been damaged as a result of the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Law, Order and Combating Crime.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs suffered damage in the amount of 2,029,829 soms.

«Many citizens started returning to their homes on May 3, the security forces ensure their safety. Six facts of murder, one fact of hooliganism have been registered. Computers, cars and many other items of property have been damaged in Zhany-Zher, Kok-Tash, International villages,» Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev said.

He noted that 18 police officers had been injured during the conflict, as well as one customs officer, and three servicemen were killed.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.