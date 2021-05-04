14:31
USD 84.80
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.13
English

Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Eight patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Six cases were registered in Bishkek and two — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 1,630 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/192839/
views: 101
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 153.5 million people globally
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,798 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 446 - in serious condition
224 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 96,561 in total
COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia cases registered in 34 Bishkek schools
COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 152.5 million people globally
3,805 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 - in serious condition
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
4 May, Tuesday
14:17
Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continues in Batken region Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continu...
13:58
All schools in Kara-Balta switch to online education
13:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 153.5 million people globally
13:31
Situation at border: 120 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Batken
13:19
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours