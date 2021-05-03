Situation at border: Education in traditional format to be resumed by May 7

At least 39 schools and 35 kindergartens are temporarily closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, 23 schools and 21 kindergartens are closed in Batken district, 16 schools and 14 kindergartens — in Leilek district. In addition, 10 more schools and 3 kindergartens switched to online education, since residents evacuated from the conflict zone have been accommodated there.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova noted that school education in traditional format will be resumed by May 7, taking into account return of the population to their villages.

«Students of school in Maksat village will get education at the educational institutions at the place of their location. The building has burned down; we are waiting for the final assessment. Hopefully, it can be restored. This must be done before the start of the next school year,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that the school had been commissioned in 2015 and 200 students attended it.

According to her, a kindergarten was burned down in Maksat village. Schools in Ak-Sai (windows of two classes on the 2nd floor, classrooms of the Russian language and mathematics), Orto-Boz (windows in the corridor, the building itself is dilapidated), Kyzyl-Bel (windows of the canteen) and a kindergarten in Kok-Tash village have been also damaged.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.