18:38
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.13
English

Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle

Photo of Kyrgyz servicemen who fell asleep in a vehicle after a battle during the border conflict was posted on social media.

Users note that the photo shows border guards defending the borders in Arka village.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192742/
views: 134
Print
Related
Minister of Health: Released by Tajikistan hostages have many hematomas
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss border conflict
Sadyr Japarov comments on kidnapping in Leilek, border issues
Border delimitation: SCNS head promises residents of Ala-Buka to preserve land
Villagers set up yurt near Kempir-Abad reservoir in protest
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan negotiate borders
Meeting on border issues takes place in Tajikistan
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov start border delimitation work
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
Uzbek side stops work on border with Ala-Buka district
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
3 May, Monday
18:29
Almaz Ibragimov appointed Advisor to President on pro bono basis Almaz Ibragimov appointed Advisor to President on pro b...
18:14
Situation at border: Education in traditional format to be resumed by May 7
18:00
Batken tragedy: Families of killed and injured to get compensation
17:30
Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle
16:50
Situation at border: Parliament prepares appeal to world community