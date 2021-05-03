Another victim of border conflict - 5-year-old boy from Arka village dies

Five-year-old Abidin Tursunbaev died in Arka village, Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan. Local hospital confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the hospital spokesperson, Abidin Tursunbaev was brought by ambulance too late and the doctors only had to pronounce his death.

«On April 29, when everyone was running away and crossing the water canal, Abidin fell into the water. His mother had two small children with her. The canal is very large, they could not find him right away. He was found later almost at the border with Tajikistan. The kid was brought by ambulance. But it was too late,» the hospital representative said.

Information about drowned boy in Leilek appeared on April 30. But none of the official bodies confirmed the fact.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.