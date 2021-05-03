Situation at border: Batken residents show trenches dug by Tajik side

Residents of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan showed the trenches dug by the Tajik side in advance. The video was posted on social media.

A resident of Maksat village in Leilek district showed shelters for shooting in this area.

«Here you see water, a blanket, soap, bread in the trench. Trenches were fully prepared and equipped here. The Tajik side moved into the territory of Kyrgyzstan, into Maksat village,» he comments.

A resident of Bazar-Korgon district, sniper Nadirbek Ismailakhunov, says that he specially came to the place of the conflict. After examining the dug trenches, he told where and what military were there and what tactics they used.

«There was a PK machine gun or a Kalashnikov light machine gun. The assistant handed over the machinegun belt here. The trenches were prepared in advance. These trenches are for the shooters. This trench is for the RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launcher. This is its filling. It destroys all military equipment: tanks, armored personnel carriers, trucks, chains. A sniper was here. The positions were carefully prepared. The trenches were made so that the Kyrgyz could not pass to Arka, Maksat villages,» Nadirbek Ismailakhunov told.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 179 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.