Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed

Meeting of government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Batken region. Press service of the Government reported.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic was headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, delegation of the Tajik side — by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov.

«The parties thoroughly exchanged views on further actions aimed at resolving the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The heads of the delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan expressed full mutual understanding about the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border,» the statement says.

An agreement has been reached to intensify further description of project line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border on the remaining sections of the state border.

A joint protocol was signed following the meeting of government delegations.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 33,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192581/
