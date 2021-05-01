Prime Minister instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to Batken

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential products to residents of Batken region. Press service of the Government reported.

Ulukbek Maripov held a meeting today to resolve the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. It was attended by representatives of government agencies.

Participants of the meeting noted that the current situation in the region was assessed as stable.

The Prime Minister said that first of all it was necessary to take care of the local population, providing them with essential products, medicines and hygiene products. He stressed that their uninterrupted supply should be ensured.

Ulukbek Maripov also added that within the framework of the work of Assistance to Batken headquarters created by the Government, humanitarian cargo will be sent to Batken region in the near future.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.