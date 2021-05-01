Bishkek City Hall sends over 100 tons of food products to Batken

Bishkek City Hall has sent over 100 tons of food products to Batken. The head of the capital’s City Hall Baktybek Kudaibergenov told journalists.

He noted that a total of three heavy trucks have been sent there. «In addition, centers for collection of assistance have been opened in four districts of the capital,» the mayor told.

He added that the employees of the City Hall have transferred a one-day salary — more than 2 million in total. A special account was also opened for transfer of funds.

«Heads of shopping centers, entrepreneurs contact the municipality and ask how to help. We collect information at the scene, what the victims need and will send it,» Baktybek Kudaibergenov stressed.

«We will not end there. There are wounded in hospitals of Bishkek, we will provide them with everything they need, maybe drugs, food. At such a time, we must be together with Batken residents, in order they know that they are not alone. Such caravans are now prepared in all regions. We are one country, we should not be divided by regions, districts, city halls, rural administrations. It is important for us to ensure return of the residents as soon as possible,» he said.

Those wishing to provide assistance can call the headquarters: 0774007735, 0990999444, 0999855558, 0559038585.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.