Situation at border: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Batken region

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov urgently arrived in Osh city, and he is going to leave for Batken region. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The program of the head of government’s working trip to Kazan city (Russia) has been changed due to the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.