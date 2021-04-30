Border conflict: 18 more wounded to be transported to Bishkek

At least 18 more wounded citizens will be transported to Bishkek after the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the victims will be met at Manas airport.

«The same plane will return back to Batken, we will send an additional team of doctors (surgeons, anesthesiologists, traumatologists). The day before, 16 doctors from Osh and Bishkek had already left there, but they need rest,» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov said.

At least 25 wounded were delivered to the capital by a special plane, more than half of them, according to the Deputy Minister, are servicemen, the rest are local citizens.

«Basically, the victims have gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. Some of them have head injuries, eye injuries, surgery is required,» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told.

Ночью встретили 25 пострадавших. Помощь оказана, оперативно госпитализированы. pic.twitter.com/tzthCa3uyj — Егор (@borisov103) April 30, 2021

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.