12:22
USD 84.80
EUR 102.74
RUB 1.14
English

Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Six patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Three cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 1,604 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/192266/
views: 103
Print
Related
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,489 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 430 - in serious condition
331 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95,275 in total
COVID-19: Temporary ban on Friday prayers in mosques imposed in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 149.6 million people globally
Third wave of COVID-19: Museums, libraries, sports clubs closed in Bishkek
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,434 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 418 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
345 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,944 in total
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
30 April, Friday
12:09
Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Batken Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev le...
11:59
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:51
Situation at border: Negotiations to stabilize situation continue
11:32
Border situation stabilizes, controlled by President
11:14
3,489 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 430 - in serious condition