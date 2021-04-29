Border incident: Ministry of Health sends 54 tons of food products to Batken

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan sent 54 tons of food products to Batken region. Press center of the ministry reported.

The cargo will be delivered through the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

«In addition, a list of medicines and dressings is formed for delivery,» the Ministry of Health added.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 17 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.