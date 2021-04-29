Border incident: Note of protest to be handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan

The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan will be handed a note of protest today. The First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government Aibek Dzhunushaliev told journalists.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on this issue. Heads of law enforcement agencies are at the scene of the incident now,» he said.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 11 victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.