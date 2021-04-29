19:34
Border incident: Participants of rally in Bishkek appeal to Vladimir Putin, CSTO

Rally in support of Batken residents was held near the Government House in Bishkek.

The protesters demanded from the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev to come out to them.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan left for Kazan on a working trip, the Chairman of the special services is abroad.

Activist Azamat Temirkulov appealed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the CSTO and other international organizations with a request to take all kinds of diplomatic, if necessary — military measures in order to stop escalation of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, eight victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
